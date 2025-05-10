Left Menu

Tribute to a Fallen Hero: Remembering Subedar Major Pawan Kumar

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the death of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir. Sukhu praised Kumar's sacrifice for national unity and promised state support to his family. The Chief Minister offered prayers for Kumar and expressed solidarity with his loved ones.

Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:54 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of the 25 Punjab Regiment. Kumar was killed in cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Shahpur Nagar Panchayat in Kangra district, Kumar's sacrifice was hailed by the Chief Minister, who emphasized his role in defending the nation's unity and sovereignty.

Sukhu assured the grieving family of the government's full support during this difficult time and offered prayers for peace to Kumar's departed soul, alongside condolences to his family.

