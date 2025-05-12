Left Menu

Switzerland: Pioneering Trade Diplomacy with the US and China

Switzerland has positioned itself at the forefront of securing a trade deal with the U.S. following its successful role in hosting U.S.-China trade talks. Swiss efforts included discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and investment pledges by Swiss firms, amidst challenges like new tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:09 IST
Switzerland: Pioneering Trade Diplomacy with the US and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland has emerged as a frontrunner in securing a trade agreement with the United States, following its instrumental role in hosting recent U.S.-China trade discussions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged Switzerland's successful diplomatic positioning after meeting with Swiss officials and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The discussions come against the backdrop of the U.S. imposing steep 31% tariffs on Swiss goods, prompting Switzerland's major enterprises to pledge considerable investments in the U.S. Bessent highlighted the accelerated progress of the UK and Switzerland in trade negotiations, while the EU remains slower, resisting an inequitable tariff agreement. Britain's recent agreement with the U.S. underscores this disparity.

In a strategic move, Switzerland utilized the elegant setting of its U.N. ambassador's private residence for the discussions, a move that garnered praise from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese officials alike. The Swiss government's warm hospitality was noted as significantly contributing to the positive outcomes of the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025