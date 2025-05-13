Left Menu

Trump's Possible Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump may join discussions about a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey. Both Russian and Ukrainian leaders prepare to explore diplomatic solutions while European nations push for a truce. Continued fighting challenges peace efforts, with new sanctions looming from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 03:57 IST
Trump's Possible Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in participating in prospective peace talks between Ukraine and Russia set to take place in Turkey later this week. This development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent announcement of his travel to Istanbul for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Washington, Trump mentioned the possibility of attending the talks during a press event, despite his packed schedule involving visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The discussions aim to push for a 30-day ceasefire, as European countries ramp up diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin.

Diplomatic tensions remain high as Russian forces continue assaults in Ukraine. The situation has prompted European powers to consider new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached. The potential meeting in Turkey is seen as an opportunity for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025