Trump's Possible Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in participating in prospective peace talks between Ukraine and Russia set to take place in Turkey later this week. This development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent announcement of his travel to Istanbul for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Washington, Trump mentioned the possibility of attending the talks during a press event, despite his packed schedule involving visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The discussions aim to push for a 30-day ceasefire, as European countries ramp up diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin.

Diplomatic tensions remain high as Russian forces continue assaults in Ukraine. The situation has prompted European powers to consider new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached. The potential meeting in Turkey is seen as an opportunity for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)