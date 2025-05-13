Left Menu

Tensions Over Terror Strikes: A Parliamentary Briefing by Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to update Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs about the current Indo-Pakistani tensions. With Shashi Tharoor at the helm, the committee will review India's strikes on Pakistani terror sites and ensuing military actions. Misri frequently updates on regional issues.

Updated: 13-05-2025 08:28 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is preparing to brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs about the situation involving Pakistan on May 19, focusing on recent tensions between the two nations.

According to the committee's chairman, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the briefing will cover India's military actions against terror sites in Pakistan, along with the subsequent cross-border hostilities that occurred before a ceasefire was reached.

Misri has made it a regular practice to inform the committee on various foreign affairs concerns, which include developments in the regional neighborhood as well as India's diplomatic relations with countries like Bangladesh and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

