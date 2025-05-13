Tensions Over Terror Strikes: A Parliamentary Briefing by Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is preparing to brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs about the situation involving Pakistan on May 19, focusing on recent tensions between the two nations.

According to the committee's chairman, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the briefing will cover India's military actions against terror sites in Pakistan, along with the subsequent cross-border hostilities that occurred before a ceasefire was reached.

Misri has made it a regular practice to inform the committee on various foreign affairs concerns, which include developments in the regional neighborhood as well as India's diplomatic relations with countries like Bangladesh and Canada.

