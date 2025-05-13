Left Menu

Questions Arise Over Pahalgam Attack: Will Modi Follow Vajpayee's Footsteps?

The Congress has questioned the Modi government's approach towards the Pahalgam terror attack, suggesting an investigation similar to the Kargil Review Committee. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the urgency of an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, former President Trump highlighted his role in de-escalating Indo-Pak tensions through trade incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has called on the Modi government to initiate an inquiry into the Pahalgam terror attack, akin to the Kargil Review Committee set up post-war in 1999. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh stressed the necessity for a Prime Minister-led all-party meeting, especially considering recent statements from Washington.

In a press conference, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by negotiating a ceasefire. He mentioned that trade prospects played a significant role in the diplomatic efforts.

India and Pakistan agreed to cease hostilities following intense confrontations, denying third-party intervention despite Trump's assertions. The decision to halt military actions underscores the gravity of regional stability and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

