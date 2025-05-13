Questions Arise Over Pahalgam Attack: Will Modi Follow Vajpayee's Footsteps?

The Congress has called on the Modi government to initiate an inquiry into the Pahalgam terror attack, akin to the Kargil Review Committee set up post-war in 1999. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh stressed the necessity for a Prime Minister-led all-party meeting, especially considering recent statements from Washington.

In a press conference, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by negotiating a ceasefire. He mentioned that trade prospects played a significant role in the diplomatic efforts.

India and Pakistan agreed to cease hostilities following intense confrontations, denying third-party intervention despite Trump's assertions. The decision to halt military actions underscores the gravity of regional stability and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)