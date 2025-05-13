Rajasthan Government's Push for Youth Employment Gains Momentum
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to youth employment, urging officials to adhere to timelines for budgetary goals. Sharma aims for all-round development by 2047, focusing on making youth self-reliant. Recruitment for around 1.88 lakh government posts is underway to support this initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the state's dedication to offering employment opportunities for the youth during a meeting held on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2025-26, with Sharma urging officials to adhere to set timelines for each initiative.
The government has proposed various measures to ensure the state's all-round development by 2047, including the recruitment for approximately 1.88 lakh government positions, aiming to make the youth self-reliant and prosperous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Political Landscape: Liberals Retain Power, Minority Government Looms
Resilient Aleppo: Syrians Rebuild Amidst Government Transition
Odisha Government Initiates Depositor Refund Process for Defunct Urban Co-operative Banks
Unity in Crisis: Deve Gowda's Support for Government's Action on Terror
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.