Rajasthan Government's Push for Youth Employment Gains Momentum

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the state's dedication to offering employment opportunities for the youth during a meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2025-26, with Sharma urging officials to adhere to set timelines for each initiative.

The government has proposed various measures to ensure the state's all-round development by 2047, including the recruitment for approximately 1.88 lakh government positions, aiming to make the youth self-reliant and prosperous.

(With inputs from agencies.)