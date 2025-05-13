Left Menu

India Welcomes Potential Russia-Ukraine Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

India has welcomed Russia's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine, underlining the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the conflict. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's consistent advocacy for sincere engagements between the two countries. A possible meeting in Turkiye is on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday expressed optimism at Russia's offer for direct negotiations with Ukraine, emphasizing the potential for both nations to engage in constructive diplomacy. The development was seen as an opportunity to address ongoing concerns and move towards peace.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, highlighted India's long-standing call for genuine and pragmatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine. This approach, he noted, aims at achieving a timely and lasting resolution to the conflict.

A potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in Turkiye on Thursday. However, details regarding Putin's participation are yet to be confirmed, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated a forthcoming announcement. Meanwhile, Zelensky continues to advocate for diplomacy, awaiting Russia's response to calls for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

