India Welcomes Potential Russia-Ukraine Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

India on Tuesday expressed optimism at Russia's offer for direct negotiations with Ukraine, emphasizing the potential for both nations to engage in constructive diplomacy. The development was seen as an opportunity to address ongoing concerns and move towards peace.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, highlighted India's long-standing call for genuine and pragmatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine. This approach, he noted, aims at achieving a timely and lasting resolution to the conflict.

A potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in Turkiye on Thursday. However, details regarding Putin's participation are yet to be confirmed, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated a forthcoming announcement. Meanwhile, Zelensky continues to advocate for diplomacy, awaiting Russia's response to calls for a ceasefire.

