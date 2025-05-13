Trump's Economic Call: Lower Rates Now!

On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, citing a lack of inflation and a decline in prices for gasoline, energy, and groceries.

Trump emphasized that with prices already decreasing, it is imperative for the Federal Reserve to act by lowering rates, much like Europe and China have done. He posted his remarks on Truth Social, pointing out the urgency of the situation.

Referring to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell with criticism, Trump questioned his delayed actions, suggesting that it is unfair to the American economy, which he believes is ready to flourish. He expressed confidence that allowing these changes would lead to positive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)