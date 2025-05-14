Haiti and Saint Lucia, two of Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies, participated in a diplomatic forum held in Beijing as China intensifies its efforts to diplomatically challenge Taiwan. The forum, known as the Forum of China and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), aimed at fostering cooperative ties between China and the participating nations.

Beijing, with its continued assertion of Taiwan being part of its territory, sees such interactions as vital components of mutually beneficial cooperation, as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. However, Taiwan maintains that it has the sovereign right to form diplomatic relations.

While Haiti and Saint Lucia reaffirmed their commitment to Taiwan, their involvement at the forum illustrates the complex diplomatic landscape and the pressures faced by Taiwan to maintain its global diplomatic standing amidst China's increasing influence.

