Trump's Diplomacy: Navigating Nuclear Tensions in South Asia

US President Donald Trump claims credit for easing tensions between India and Pakistan, asserting that the US brokered a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations. Despite India's denial of third-party involvement, Trump highlights his administration's role in promoting peace and potential trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:54 IST
Trump

In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion that the United States played a crucial role in diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump emphasized his diplomatic efforts, saying that his intervention helped broker a ceasefire after escalating military actions between the two nations.

Despite Trump's claims, Indian officials maintain that their Director Generals of Military Operations reached the agreement without third-party mediation. Nonetheless, Trump stressed the significance of his involvement, highlighting a week of notable achievements, including a trade deal with China and domestic policy advances.

Trump expressed his views on the potential dangers of nuclear conflict, advocating for peaceful resolutions. During a speech in Saudi Arabia, he praised the leaders of India and Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire and lauded his administration's diplomatic strategies to bolster peace through trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

