Left Menu

The Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Diplomacy Through Sports

The International Olympic Committee clarified that FIFA President Gianni Infantino's participation in Trump's controversial Board of Peace does not breach Olympic neutrality rules. The Board focuses on post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza through sports infrastructure and runs parallel with ongoing Olympic Solidarity efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:31 IST
The Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Diplomacy Through Sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino's participation in the inaugural meeting of The Board of Peace, held under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, does not violate any rules regarding political neutrality as defined by the Olympic Charter.

The Board of Peace aims to promote post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Gaza, with a plan to enhance sports infrastructure as a bridge for peace. FIFA's involvement includes constructing mini-pitches, full-size fields, and developing a FIFA academy and a stadium in Gaza, aligning with the IOC's broader vision for sport development through its Olympic Solidarity program.

Despite the strategic intent, the Board has sparked controversy due to the absence of Palestinian representatives and the potential overlap with U.N. responsibilities. Infantino's continued collaboration with Trump, marked by joint ventures and symbolic gestures like wearing a 'USA 45-47' hat, features prominently in debates surrounding the intersection of sports and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal Battle

Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal ...

 India
3
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026