The Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Diplomacy Through Sports
The International Olympic Committee clarified that FIFA President Gianni Infantino's participation in Trump's controversial Board of Peace does not breach Olympic neutrality rules. The Board focuses on post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza through sports infrastructure and runs parallel with ongoing Olympic Solidarity efforts in the region.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino's participation in the inaugural meeting of The Board of Peace, held under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, does not violate any rules regarding political neutrality as defined by the Olympic Charter.
The Board of Peace aims to promote post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Gaza, with a plan to enhance sports infrastructure as a bridge for peace. FIFA's involvement includes constructing mini-pitches, full-size fields, and developing a FIFA academy and a stadium in Gaza, aligning with the IOC's broader vision for sport development through its Olympic Solidarity program.
Despite the strategic intent, the Board has sparked controversy due to the absence of Palestinian representatives and the potential overlap with U.N. responsibilities. Infantino's continued collaboration with Trump, marked by joint ventures and symbolic gestures like wearing a 'USA 45-47' hat, features prominently in debates surrounding the intersection of sports and politics.
