EU Intensifies Sanctions: New Package Targets Russia's Economic Stronghold

The European Union is gearing up for another wave of sanctions against Russia, aiming to further cripple its economy and pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to France's foreign minister.

Following the adoption of a 17th sanctions package, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed the need for stronger actions in cooperation with the U.S., highlighting an impending 18th package that targets some 200 shadow fleet tankers and 30 companies linked to dual-use goods trade.

The EU's new sanctions framework includes measures against Russian hybrid threats and places restrictions on judges involved in prominent cases. However, securing unanimous support within the EU remains challenging, as efforts continue to isolate Russia economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)