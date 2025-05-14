India's Firm Stance: Defining Future Talks with Pakistan

India is unwavering in its determination to eliminate terrorism completely, with future discussions with Pakistan narrowed down to the resolution of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir issues, stated Jai Ram Thakur, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of the opposition, on Wednesday.

During the //Tiranga Yatra//, organized by //Citizens for National Security//, Thakur asserted the significance of the event as an emblem of patriotism and a pledge to national security. He emphasized that Operation Sindoor is still active, promising a forceful response to terrorist threats whenever necessary.

Highlighting India's transformed stance, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that while India desires peace, it refuses to be cowed by nuclear threats. Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal added that India had answered Pakistan's war preparations with decisive force, showcasing its robust defense system.

(With inputs from agencies.)