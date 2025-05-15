Left Menu

Army Chief Lauds Troops' Valor in Baramulla

General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Chief, praised troops in Baramulla, Jammu, and Kashmir, for their dominance during Operation Sindoor. He visited the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, commending their valor against terrorism from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief emphasized the importance of readiness to face future challenges decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:24 IST
Army Chief Lauds Troops' Valor in Baramulla
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

During his recent visit to the forward areas of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi praised troops for their commendable dominance of the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief of Army Staff, in a post on X, highlighted his visit to the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, where he interacted with the ranks and applauded their valor and vigilance in countering threats from Pakistan.

He underscored the vital contribution of the Dagger Division in providing relief to civilians affected by cross-border shelling, urging the troops to remain ever-prepared to face challenges with decisive strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025