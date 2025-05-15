Army Chief Lauds Troops' Valor in Baramulla

During his recent visit to the forward areas of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi praised troops for their commendable dominance of the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief of Army Staff, in a post on X, highlighted his visit to the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, where he interacted with the ranks and applauded their valor and vigilance in countering threats from Pakistan.

He underscored the vital contribution of the Dagger Division in providing relief to civilians affected by cross-border shelling, urging the troops to remain ever-prepared to face challenges with decisive strength.

