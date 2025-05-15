Army Chief Lauds Troops' Valor in Baramulla
General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Chief, praised troops in Baramulla, Jammu, and Kashmir, for their dominance during Operation Sindoor. He visited the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, commending their valor against terrorism from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief emphasized the importance of readiness to face future challenges decisively.
- Country:
- India
During his recent visit to the forward areas of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi praised troops for their commendable dominance of the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor.
The Chief of Army Staff, in a post on X, highlighted his visit to the Dagger Division of the Chinar Corps, where he interacted with the ranks and applauded their valor and vigilance in countering threats from Pakistan.
He underscored the vital contribution of the Dagger Division in providing relief to civilians affected by cross-border shelling, urging the troops to remain ever-prepared to face challenges with decisive strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Resolve Against Terrorism
Inside Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Response Detailed in All-Party Meeting