Left Menu

John Barla Switches to TMC Amid Allegations Against BJP

Former BJP MP John Barla joins Trinamool Congress, citing roadblocks from BJP leadership in his efforts to aid tribal and tea garden workers. His defection follows denial of a BJP ticket for the 2024 elections. Barla is known for his grassroots connection in Alipurduar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:21 IST
John Barla Switches to TMC Amid Allegations Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister and ex-BJP MP John Barla officially joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, alleging that his efforts to support tribal communities and tea garden workers were obstructed by BJP leaders.

Barla, elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as a BJP candidate, became critical of the party following his exclusion from the 2024 parliamentary polls. The BJP replaced Barla with Manoj Tigga, who then secured victory in the Alipurduars seat.

Barla's departure to TMC, confirmed during an event in Kolkata attended by leaders Subrata Bakshi and Aroop Biswas, marks a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape amid his accusations of halted development projects under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025