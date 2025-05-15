John Barla Switches to TMC Amid Allegations Against BJP

Former Union minister and ex-BJP MP John Barla officially joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, alleging that his efforts to support tribal communities and tea garden workers were obstructed by BJP leaders.

Barla, elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as a BJP candidate, became critical of the party following his exclusion from the 2024 parliamentary polls. The BJP replaced Barla with Manoj Tigga, who then secured victory in the Alipurduars seat.

Barla's departure to TMC, confirmed during an event in Kolkata attended by leaders Subrata Bakshi and Aroop Biswas, marks a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape amid his accusations of halted development projects under BJP governance.

