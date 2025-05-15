Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Blasts TDP for Fiscal Mismanagement

YSRCP leader B Rajendranath accuses the TDP government of causing financial instability in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the 2024-25 CAG report, he points to increased borrowings and decreased capital expenditure as evidence of mismanagement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:59 IST
YSRCP Leader Blasts TDP for Fiscal Mismanagement
YSRCP Leader
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader B Rajendranath has levied serious accusations against the TDP government, claiming it has driven Andhra Pradesh into a financial crisis through poor fiscal management. In a press release on Thursday, Rajendranath highlighted findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General's 2024-25 report, presenting them as evidence of a declining fiscal health.

Rajendranath claimed that despite record revenue spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, capital expenditure fell by over Rs 4,000 crore, reducing the state government's investments into tangible assets. He criticized the administration under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for a lack of strategic vision, suggesting an alarming increase in borrowings parallel to diminishing development efforts.

The YSRCP leader further noted a revenue loss of over Rs 6,000 crore, attributing it to slow growth and alleged fund misappropriation by the government. He pointed out a significant drop in central grants and highlighted declining sales tax and registration revenues, demanding transparency on off-budget borrowings and equitable development across all districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025