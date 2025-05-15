YSRCP Leader Blasts TDP for Fiscal Mismanagement

YSRCP leader B Rajendranath has levied serious accusations against the TDP government, claiming it has driven Andhra Pradesh into a financial crisis through poor fiscal management. In a press release on Thursday, Rajendranath highlighted findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General's 2024-25 report, presenting them as evidence of a declining fiscal health.

Rajendranath claimed that despite record revenue spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, capital expenditure fell by over Rs 4,000 crore, reducing the state government's investments into tangible assets. He criticized the administration under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for a lack of strategic vision, suggesting an alarming increase in borrowings parallel to diminishing development efforts.

The YSRCP leader further noted a revenue loss of over Rs 6,000 crore, attributing it to slow growth and alleged fund misappropriation by the government. He pointed out a significant drop in central grants and highlighted declining sales tax and registration revenues, demanding transparency on off-budget borrowings and equitable development across all districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)