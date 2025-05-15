Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia Teams Set to Meet in Istanbul Amid Tensions

Ukraine is dispatching a delegation to Istanbul, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, for talks with Russia. This announcement came after President Zelenskiy's meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. Zelenskiy, advocating a 30-day ceasefire, criticized Russian President Putin's decision to send a lower-level team.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:39 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will send a delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, to Istanbul for talks with Russia, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday. The statement followed his discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

President Zelenskiy has been actively promoting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia. However, during a press conference in Ankara, he stated that he would not be attending the talks in Istanbul. This decision came after Russian President Vladimir Putin chose not to participate, delegating the task to what Zelenskiy termed a low-level team.

