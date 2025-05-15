A New Chapter in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Relations

During his Qatar visit, former President Donald Trump signaled progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, suggesting a deal could soon materialize. He highlighted Iran's willingness to limit uranium enrichment, advocating for peaceful solutions but keeping military options open if necessary.

Trump reiterated his principal demand: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, emphasizing that this singular condition would lead to lifting economic sanctions. His Gulf visit underscored a balanced approach between diplomacy and readiness to defend U.S. interests and allies.

Following developments in Qatar, Trump's diplomatic itinerary included a visit to the UAE and meetings with regional leaders, reflecting his broader Middle Eastern strategy focused on leveraging regional partnerships for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)