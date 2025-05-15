Left Menu

A New Chapter in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Relations

President Donald Trump announced progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks during a business roundtable in Qatar, with Iran showing willingness to reduce uranium stockpiles. Talks focus on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump emphasized ending conflicts but maintaining readiness to defend allies, while also easing sanctions on Syria.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:46 IST
During his Qatar visit, former President Donald Trump signaled progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, suggesting a deal could soon materialize. He highlighted Iran's willingness to limit uranium enrichment, advocating for peaceful solutions but keeping military options open if necessary.

Trump reiterated his principal demand: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, emphasizing that this singular condition would lead to lifting economic sanctions. His Gulf visit underscored a balanced approach between diplomacy and readiness to defend U.S. interests and allies.

Following developments in Qatar, Trump's diplomatic itinerary included a visit to the UAE and meetings with regional leaders, reflecting his broader Middle Eastern strategy focused on leveraging regional partnerships for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

