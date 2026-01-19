Qatar and Canada Forge Strong Economic Bonds
Qatar and Canada are strengthening their economic partnership through significant strategic investments by Qatar in Canadian nation-building projects. Canada will send a delegation of investors to Qatar. Both countries have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint economic commission.
In a move to enhance bilateral economic relations, Qatar has pledged to make substantial strategic investments in Canada's nation-building projects. This announcement was detailed in a joint statement by the Qatari state news agency.
As part of the growing partnership, Canada committed to sending a delegation of investors to Qatar to assess potential investment opportunities. This indicates a deepened interest in cross-national economic cooperation.
During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to Qatar, both sides signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint economic commission aimed at further bolstering their economic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
