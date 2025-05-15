Paramilitary Pledge: Eradicating Naxal Movement
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has affirmed that paramilitary forces will persist in their mission to eradicate the Naxal movement, vowing no rest until success is achieved.
Addressing a gathering in Bairkhas village, Pathak honored the memory of martyr Sulabh Upadhyay, who died during an anti-Naxal operation in 2017. He highlighted the valour of Indian soldiers, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering them to counter threats effectively. He called for unity on national issues and cautioned against politicization.
In addition to his speech, Pathak inaugurated a newly constructed hall near Sulabh Upadhyay Park, underlining the importance of community development in conjunction with national security efforts.
