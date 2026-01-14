Iran Honors Fallen 'Martyrs' Amid Escalating Protests

Iranian state television announced plans for a funeral ceremony this Wednesday to honor 'martyrs and security defenders' who have perished amidst a surge in nationwide protests.

The Tasnim news agency, closely linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, indicated that the ceremony will be held at Tehran University. This event marks the beginning of a series of state funerals planned for the deceased security forces in the upcoming days.

Activist reports suggest the death toll from the violent protests, which target state policies, has climbed to over 2,000 individuals as of Tuesday.