Left Menu

Iran Honors Fallen 'Martyrs' Amid Escalating Protests

Iranian state TV reported upcoming funerals for security forces who died in escalating protests. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency announced a funeral at Tehran University. Activists claim the protest-related death toll has reached at least 2,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 14-01-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:11 IST
Iran Honors Fallen 'Martyrs' Amid Escalating Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian state television announced plans for a funeral ceremony this Wednesday to honor 'martyrs and security defenders' who have perished amidst a surge in nationwide protests.

The Tasnim news agency, closely linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, indicated that the ceremony will be held at Tehran University. This event marks the beginning of a series of state funerals planned for the deceased security forces in the upcoming days.

Activist reports suggest the death toll from the violent protests, which target state policies, has climbed to over 2,000 individuals as of Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026