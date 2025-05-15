U.S. Sanctions Relief on Syria Marks Significant Policy Shift
The United States is preparing to lift sanctions on Syria, following President Trump's announcement. This marks a significant policy shift, spearheaded by Trump and supported by Secretary of State Rubio, aiming to aid Syria's rebuilding efforts. Congress and the Treasury are involved in implementing this change.
The U.S. is poised to implement a significant shift in policy by lifting sanctions on Syria in the near future. President Donald Trump has announced that all sanctions targeting Damascus will be lifted, with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming Trump's intent to issue waivers under the 'Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.'
An anonymous Trump administration official disclosed that the Treasury Department might issue general licenses encompassing critical economic sectors within weeks. Trump's statement followed a request from Saudi Arabia's crown prince, leading to a scramble among U.S. departments to adapt to this unexpected change.
Secretary Rubio emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to fostering a peaceful Syria, highlighting bipartisan Congressional support for using waiver authorities to suspend sanctions. The lifting of these sanctions is anticipated to benefit Syria's rebuilding efforts by inviting investment and international engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
