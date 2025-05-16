Left Menu

Political Pressure or Scientific Integrity? Pfizer's Vaccine Timeline Under Scrutiny

U.S. lawmakers have requested information from Pfizer concerning claims by former executive Philip Dormitzer that the company delayed COVID-19 vaccine trial results to influence the 2020 presidential election. Dormitzer's comments, reported by the Wall Street Journal, have been denied by both Pfizer and Dormitzer as misinterpretations.

U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about Pfizer, seeking clarity on comments allegedly made by former executive Philip Dormitzer. The remarks in question suggest the company's research team may have deliberately postponed clinical trial results of the COVID-19 vaccine to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The House Judiciary Committee has reached out to Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, following reports that Dormitzer, the company's ex-global head of vaccine research, implied a strategic delay in trial results. Pfizer, alongside Germany's BioNTech, led the way in announcing their vaccine's effectiveness soon after the U.S. election results were declared.

Dormitzer, who departed Pfizer in 2021 for GSK, has refuted claims of intentional delays, a stance echoed by Pfizer. While the Judiciary Committee seeks further insight, Pfizer's development process is defended as strictly science-driven despite mounting allegations.

