Tensions Escalate: Israel Intensifies Strikes in Gaza Amid Hostage Crisis

In a significant development, Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza as part of its escalating campaign to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. On Friday, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes across northern and southern Gaza, resulting in tragic casualties — over 93 people killed and hundreds wounded — adding to the toll of ongoing violence in the region.

The airstrikes, as stated by Israeli officials, are a preparatory move in anticipation of a larger military operation aimed at subduing the Hamas militant group governing Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced intentions earlier in the week to escalate military actions as part of efforts to dismantle Hamas' influence.

Simultaneously, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens as Israel's blockade continues to prevent vital supplies from entering the territory. This has resulted in severe shortages of food, water, and medicine, exacerbating the suffering of the population while hopes for a diplomatic resolution remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)