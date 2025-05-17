Left Menu

Humanoid Robots in China: Partners, Not Replacements

A Chinese official assures that humanoid robots will enhance productivity rather than cause mass unemployment, as seen in initiatives like Beijing's robot half-marathon. The focus is on robots supplementing human capability, including performing tasks in hazardous environments, not replacing human jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of China's rapid technological expansion, a top Chinese official has emphasized that humanoid robots are intended to complement human labor, not replace it.

Liang Liang, a deputy director at a major tech hub in Beijing, stressed in a recent interview that these machines aim to boost efficiency and tackle hazardous tasks beyond human reach.

This perspective was illustrated in Beijing's first robot half-marathon, showcasing robots as partners in progress across various sectors, with innovation at the forefront of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

