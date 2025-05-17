Humanoid Robots in China: Partners, Not Replacements
A Chinese official assures that humanoid robots will enhance productivity rather than cause mass unemployment, as seen in initiatives like Beijing's robot half-marathon. The focus is on robots supplementing human capability, including performing tasks in hazardous environments, not replacing human jobs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 07:38 IST
In the wake of China's rapid technological expansion, a top Chinese official has emphasized that humanoid robots are intended to complement human labor, not replace it.
Liang Liang, a deputy director at a major tech hub in Beijing, stressed in a recent interview that these machines aim to boost efficiency and tackle hazardous tasks beyond human reach.
This perspective was illustrated in Beijing's first robot half-marathon, showcasing robots as partners in progress across various sectors, with innovation at the forefront of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariff Talks: Can Washington and Beijing Reach Common Ground?
Cultural Extravaganza: Beijing Week Dazzles at Expo 2025 Osaka
Stock Markets Rise Amid Trade Talks with Beijing and Fed Policy Anticipation
New Regulatory Standards Bill to Lift Productivity and Transparency in NZ Lawmaking
Haiti and Saint Lucia in Diplomatic Balancing Act at Beijing Forum