Pakistan Vows to Rebuild After Indian Strikes

The Pakistan government plans to rebuild structures destroyed in Indian strikes, including mosques at Muridke, linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawah. These strikes were part of India's retaliation against terror bases. Meanwhile, India urges the IMF to reconsider its financial aid to Pakistan, suggesting it funds terror infrastructure.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:44 IST
The Pakistani government has committed to restoring religious structures in Muridke, which were damaged during Indian military operations. These buildings, linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), were among several targets hit by Indian forces in retaliation for prior terror attacks.

India's offensive, known as Operation Sindoor, aimed to dismantle terrorist bases, including those of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The strikes have spurred controversy, especially after funeral ceremonies for the deceased attended by high-level Pakistani officials.

Amidst these tensions, India has approached the International Monetary Fund to reconsider a $1 billion aid package to Pakistan, insisting that Islamabad may allocate some funds to bolstering its terror infrastructure. The situation remains tense as both nations exchange strong political rhetoric.

