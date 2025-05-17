Trump Mediates in Russia-Ukraine Tension: Ceasefire Talks Underway

President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday in a bid to end the intense conflict in Ukraine. This development follows discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, where new demands were reportedly put forth by Russia as preconditions for a ceasefire.

The meeting in Turkey marked the first direct talks between the warring nations since the Russian invasion in March 2022. Russian negotiators have demanded that Ukrainian troops vacate regions claimed by Moscow prior to agreeing on a ceasefire, a move that has been met with resistance from Ukraine and its allies.

Amid escalating tensions and mounting casualties, Western nations, including the U.S., are advocating for immediate cessation of hostilities. The EU and other allies are contemplating harsher sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, Trump remains firm on mediating a resolution and potentially meeting Putin, as diplomatic efforts persist to bring an end to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)