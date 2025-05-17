Left Menu

Trump Mediates in Russia-Ukraine Tension: Ceasefire Talks Underway

President Trump is set to have crucial talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Despite Russia's new demands, Trump emphasizes the necessity of ending the violence and achieving a peaceful resolution. Western governments continue to pressure Russia with sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday in a bid to end the intense conflict in Ukraine. This development follows discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, where new demands were reportedly put forth by Russia as preconditions for a ceasefire.

The meeting in Turkey marked the first direct talks between the warring nations since the Russian invasion in March 2022. Russian negotiators have demanded that Ukrainian troops vacate regions claimed by Moscow prior to agreeing on a ceasefire, a move that has been met with resistance from Ukraine and its allies.

Amid escalating tensions and mounting casualties, Western nations, including the U.S., are advocating for immediate cessation of hostilities. The EU and other allies are contemplating harsher sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, Trump remains firm on mediating a resolution and potentially meeting Putin, as diplomatic efforts persist to bring an end to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

