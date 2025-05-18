Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Red Line on Uranium Enrichment

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff maintains that any deal with Iran must include an agreement to halt uranium enrichment. Tehran swiftly responded, emphasizing that enrichment is non-negotiable. While optimism exists for future talks, there's considerable distance between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development concerning U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has emphasized that any agreement must bar uranium enrichment. This stance, a known position of President Donald Trump's administration, was quickly met with opposition from Tehran, which insists that enrichment continues.

Witkoff reiterated that the Trump administration will not tolerate enrichment due to its potential for weaponization. Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the U.S. position, stating that unrealistic expectations hinder negotiations.

Despite difficulties, Witkoff remains hopeful for progress, with talks set to resume in Europe. While President Trump suggested progress in securing a deal, he also urged Iran to act swiftly, hinting at unspecified consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

