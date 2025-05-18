U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Red Line on Uranium Enrichment

In a recent development concerning U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has emphasized that any agreement must bar uranium enrichment. This stance, a known position of President Donald Trump's administration, was quickly met with opposition from Tehran, which insists that enrichment continues.

Witkoff reiterated that the Trump administration will not tolerate enrichment due to its potential for weaponization. Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the U.S. position, stating that unrealistic expectations hinder negotiations.

Despite difficulties, Witkoff remains hopeful for progress, with talks set to resume in Europe. While President Trump suggested progress in securing a deal, he also urged Iran to act swiftly, hinting at unspecified consequences.

