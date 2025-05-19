Tight Polish Presidential Race: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki

In a surprising twist for Polish politics, Rafal Trzaskowski of the ruling Civic Coalition narrowly outperformed expectations in Sunday's presidential election. Exit polls indicate a slim lead over Karol Nawrocki, the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party's choice, with a runoff expected on June 1.

The electoral stakes are high, as the victor will determine whether Poland continues its European Union-focused trajectory or veers towards a nationalist path reminiscent of U.S. President Trump's policies. In spite of controversies, including allegations against Nawrocki and far-right influence, both candidates remain optimistic about victory.

This election could also determine the future of judicial reforms in Poland, with Trzaskowski promising to restore judicial independence if elected. Meanwhile, economic and regional issues add further complexity to an already tight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)