Uday Singh Named First President of Jan Suraaj Party

In a decisive leadership move, the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has announced Uday Singh as its first national president. This development was shared during a press conference on Monday, marking a significant transition for the party, which has been without a full-fledged leader since its inception last year.

With Uday Singh at the helm, Kishor anticipates resuming his 'padayatra' in Bihar, entrusting the party's administrative duties to Singh. Notably, RCP Singh, a recent recruit to the party with a prominent political background, complements the leadership structure alongside former IPS officer and working president Manoj Bharti.

Uday Singh, a former BJP MP, brings considerable political experience, having represented Purnea in the Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms. His appointment signifies Kishor's dedication to building a formidable leadership team, leveraging Singh's longstanding political acumen to enhance the party's outreach and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)