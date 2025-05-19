Left Menu

Uday Singh Named First President of Jan Suraaj Party

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has appointed former BJP MP Uday Singh as its first national president. Kishor will now focus on public outreach while Singh handles party responsibilities. RCP Singh, who recently joined the party, adds to its leadership. Jan Suraaj was formed last year.

In a decisive leadership move, the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has announced Uday Singh as its first national president. This development was shared during a press conference on Monday, marking a significant transition for the party, which has been without a full-fledged leader since its inception last year.

With Uday Singh at the helm, Kishor anticipates resuming his 'padayatra' in Bihar, entrusting the party's administrative duties to Singh. Notably, RCP Singh, a recent recruit to the party with a prominent political background, complements the leadership structure alongside former IPS officer and working president Manoj Bharti.

Uday Singh, a former BJP MP, brings considerable political experience, having represented Purnea in the Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms. His appointment signifies Kishor's dedication to building a formidable leadership team, leveraging Singh's longstanding political acumen to enhance the party's outreach and operational efficiency.

