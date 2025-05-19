Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between Tamil Nadu Government and Governor Amidst Constitutional Debate

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad alleges Tamil Nadu's DMK government overreaches, causing conflicts with the Governor. Prime Minister Modi, experienced similar challenges with governors. The controversy follows a Supreme Court ruling on bill deadlines and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's protest against Governor-related presidential references.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Even in Congress-ruled states, conflicts between governors and chief ministers are absent, except in Tamil Nadu where such tensions arise under the DMK government, claims BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dealt with governor interference during his time as Gujarat Chief Minister, but advises against using governors to politically disrupt state governments, Prasad noted.

The statement follows a Supreme Court ruling on legislative deadlines for Presidents and Governors, alongside TN Chief Minister MK Stalin's call against Presidential references regarding governors, questioning the balance of power between state and central governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

