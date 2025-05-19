Gen Anil Chauhan Celebrates Indian Military Success At Key Bases
Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, commended Suratgarh and Naliya bases for operational readiness amidst tensions with Pakistan. He highlighted their role in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing unity and preparedness. Chauhan praised the military's response to Pakistani threats and celebrated their professionalism and courage.
Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited key military bases at Suratgarh in Rajasthan and Naliya in Gujarat on Monday, commending the troops for exemplary operational readiness amid recent tensions with Pakistan.
During the recent confrontation, Pakistani forces targeted these bases, but the effective coordination of Indian services during Operation Sindoor thwarted these attempts.
Gen Chauhan praised the high morale and professionalism of the personnel, emphasizing the importance of unity and readiness. He acknowledged the valour displayed during Operation Sindoor as the forces effectively maintained security and inflicted considerable damage on the adversary.
