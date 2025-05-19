Trump Initiates Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his recent conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin was highly productive, with both parties agreeing to initiate negotiations.

The talks aim to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Kyiv, marking a pivotal step towards potential peace in the region.

Trump also shared that the Vatican, with the Pope expressing enthusiasm, is willing to host these crucial negotiations, signaling an influential role in facilitating dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)