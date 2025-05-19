Left Menu

Trump Initiates Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced successful talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin leading to upcoming negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv for a potential ceasefire. Trump also indicated that the Vatican, represented by the Pope, expressed interest in hosting these negotiations.

Updated: 19-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:12 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his recent conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin was highly productive, with both parties agreeing to initiate negotiations.

The talks aim to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Kyiv, marking a pivotal step towards potential peace in the region.

Trump also shared that the Vatican, with the Pope expressing enthusiasm, is willing to host these crucial negotiations, signaling an influential role in facilitating dialogue.

