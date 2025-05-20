Left Menu

Schumer's Bill Aims to Keep Air Force One All-American

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer introduced the 'Presidential Airlift Security Act' to prevent foreign aircraft from being used as Air Force One. This move follows news of President Trump's plans to accept a $400 million Qatari plane, raising legal concerns about foreign gifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:24 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has unveiled the 'Presidential Airlift Security Act', a legislative proposal designed to ensure that foreign aircraft are not utilized as Air Force One, the plane designated for U.S. presidential travel.

This bill comes in the wake of revelations that President Donald Trump was considering acquiring a $400 million aircraft from Qatar. Legal experts have raised concerns about the implications of such a move, highlighting potential violations of laws designed to prevent foreign influence and corruption.

The legislation, introduced by the New York Democrat, aims to prohibit the Department of Defense from using funds to acquire or retrofit non-American aircraft for presidential transport. Despite bipartisan concerns, the bill faces an uphill battle, with Trump and the Republican-majority Congress likely to oppose it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

