Misjudged Influence: Trump's Failed Negotiations with Putin

Germany's defense minister commented on Donald Trump's misjudged influence on Vladimir Putin after unsuccessful phone talks between the U.S. and Russia. No progress in Ukraine peace talks led Europe to prepare new sanctions against Russia, while discussions about U.S. involvement continue.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump for misjudging his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. This follows a failed phone call between Trump and Putin which achieved no headway in Ukraine peace discussions.

The European Union has announced new sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These measures come after Trump's attempts to convince Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire fell through.

While Europe moves forward with sanctions, it remains uncertain if the U.S. will also partake, as diplomatic talks continue. Pistorius expressed skepticism over Trump's negotiating tactics on a German radio broadcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

