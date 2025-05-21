Left Menu

Resignation Over Rice: A Political Tempest Boils in Japan

Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned after remarks about rice gifts incited severe criticism amid rising rice prices. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba appointed Shinjiro Koizumi, a reform advocate, in his place. The soaring cost of rice is a significant political concern ahead of the upper house elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:13 IST
Japanese Farm Minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday after controversial comments about receiving rice as gifts sparked widespread outrage. These remarks came at a time when voters were already frustrated by a historic surge in rice prices, straining Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's struggling administration.

In the wake of Eto's departure, Ishiba appointed Shinjiro Koizumi, known for his reformist approach, as the new Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Ishiba expressed confidence in Koizumi's ability to address the pressing issue of rice prices, which have doubled due to high demand and dwindling supply.

The soaring rice prices have become a major concern in Japan, particularly with upcoming elections. Efforts by the government to release emergency stockpiles have done little to curb the rising prices, prompting consumers to seek cheaper foreign alternatives. Public dissatisfaction remains high, illustrated by a poll showing a mere 27.4% support for Ishiba's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

