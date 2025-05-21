Revolutionizing Democracy: A Call for 'One Nation, One Election'

In a compelling address at Indira Gandhi National Open University, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for a constitutional amendment to facilitate simultaneous elections across India. He argues that the current model of frequent elections hampers governance and significantly escalates public expenditure.

Chouhan illustrated the detriments of sporadic elections, highlighting how they distract political leaders and administrative machinery from long-term policy decisions. He cited examples from his tenure in Madhya Pradesh, where governance was stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct enforcement during election periods.

Emphasizing the historical precedent, Chouhan noted simultaneous elections were once standard practice, disrupted only by political instability. A return to this system, he asserts, would align with national interests and reduce undue burdens placed on the electoral and administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)