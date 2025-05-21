PDP's Waheed Para Criticizes NC's Resolution Strategy

PDP leader Waheed Para has taken a strong stance against the National Conference's (NC) approach to passing resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood. Para expressed disapproval over the NC's decision to make these pivotal decisions within their party headquarters rather than the legislative assembly.

Para took to social media, questioning the legitimacy of such a move by the NC, citing the need for resolutions this significant to be discussed in official legislative forums. His criticism was a reaction to the NC Working Committee's resolution passed at a meeting chaired by NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in attendance.

The NC Working Committee meeting, conducted at their Srinagar headquarters, also addressed the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting opened with a two-minute silence for those who lost their lives, underscoring the grave context of the ongoing political and security issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)