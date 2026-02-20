Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: Bonds Amongst Northeastern States

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day, emphasizing the deep bond shared. As part of the celebrations, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will attend events in Lok Bhawan. Sarma highlighted the united vision and progress of these states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:44 IST
On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warmly extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their statehood day. Highlighting the shared history and bond, Sarma conveyed his heartfelt wishes in a post on X.

'On their Statehood Day, warm greetings to our sister states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. We share a deep and enduring bond, and together contribute to strengthening the vision of a Viksit Ashtalakshmi,' Sarma stated.

Adding to the festivities, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to attend the celebrations organized by the Lok Bhawan. On this special occasion, Chief Minister Sarma prayed to Maa Kamakhya for continued progress, harmony, and stronger bonds among the states' people.

