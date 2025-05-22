Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission

A multi-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, has departed from New Delhi on a diplomatic tour to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain. The initiative seeks international solidarity against terrorism and aims to dispel misinformation about India’s stance, following Operation Sindoor. The delegation stresses bipartisan unity in combating terrorism.

India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party delegation from India, fronted by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, recently set off from New Delhi on a mission to foster international understanding and support in its fight against terrorism. This diplomatic visit includes stops in Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

Addressing the media before departure, Kanimozhi emphasized the delegation's primary goal of communicating India's cohesive stance against terrorism while confronting global misinformation. "We are here to tell the world what has truly transpired and present the unified position of India," she stated, underscoring the loss of 26 lives due to terrorism, which has heightened the nation's resolve.

Emphasizing the all-party support, Kanimozhi and other delegation members highlighted the objective to challenge Pakistan's narrative. AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal and RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta both pointed out the necessity to counter false propaganda and expose terror-supporting actions by isolating nations that aid terrorism. Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri affirmed the importance of the initiative in directing international focus towards terrorism's source, aiming for a concerted global effort against these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

