CPI(M) Condemns Chhattisgarh Maoist Encounter, Calls for Dialogue
The CPI(M) criticized the Chhattisgarh encounter where 27 Maoists, including leader Nambala Kesavarao, were killed. They argue the government's refusal to engage in dialogue reflects a disregard for democratic processes. They call for an immediate halt to paramilitary actions and urge dialogue with Maoists.
The CPI(M) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh that resulted in the deaths of 27 Maoists, including their leader, Nambala Kesavarao. The political bureau of the party emphasized that repeated calls for dialogue from the Maoists were ignored.
According to the CPI(M), the central government and the BJP-led administration in Chhattisgarh are pursuing a brutal policy of violence rather than dialogues. CPI(M) criticized statements by the Union home minister and the Chhattisgarh chief minister, arguing they reflect a mindset that defies democratic principles.
In light of these events, the CPI(M), along with other political groups, is urging the government to reconsider their stance and open a conversation with the Maoists, advocating for peace and the suspension of military operations.
