NCP Expels Leaders Amidst Dowry Harassment Scandal: A Quest for Justice

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken decisive action after local leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son were implicated in a serious dowry harassment case, leading to the tragic suicide of Vaishnavi, Rajendra's daughter-in-law.

In a firm response, the NCP expelled the father-son duo, who are currently evading arrest. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, attending the event of Rajendra's other son's wedding, urged police to intensify their search efforts to apprehend them.

NCP figures, including the Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson, have expressed strong condemnation, demanding justice for Vaishnavi. As the case intensifies, the controversy has also spotlighted Ajit Pawar, who defended his presence at the wedding where dowry claims have surfaced.

