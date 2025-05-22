Left Menu

NCP Expels Leaders Amidst Dowry Harassment Scandal: A Quest for Justice

The Nationalist Congress Party expelled local leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son over a dowry harassment case involving the suicide of Rajendra's daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi. As absconders, they face legal charges. Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges intensified police search, while demanding justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST
NCP Expels Leaders Amidst Dowry Harassment Scandal: A Quest for Justice
Vaishnavi
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken decisive action after local leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son were implicated in a serious dowry harassment case, leading to the tragic suicide of Vaishnavi, Rajendra's daughter-in-law.

In a firm response, the NCP expelled the father-son duo, who are currently evading arrest. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, attending the event of Rajendra's other son's wedding, urged police to intensify their search efforts to apprehend them.

NCP figures, including the Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson, have expressed strong condemnation, demanding justice for Vaishnavi. As the case intensifies, the controversy has also spotlighted Ajit Pawar, who defended his presence at the wedding where dowry claims have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025