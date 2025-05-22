Kashmir Terror Hunt Intensifies: Suspects Elude Capture
In the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and a local, the suspects remain at large despite extensive security operations. The National Investigation Agency has questioned over 100 people, while authorities offer a Rs 20 lakh reward for information on the culprits.
Efforts to capture the terrorists responsible for a deadly attack in Pahalgam have intensified, yet the assailants continue to evade authorities. Security forces have been conducting operations across Kashmir, but those behind the April 22 massacre remain elusive, local officials reported Thursday.
Following the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a thorough investigation, questioning more than 100 individuals potentially linked to the incident. Service providers at Baisaran meadows, where the attack occurred, have been among those interrogated. Investigators have also released sketches of three suspects.
Despite heightened efforts and a Rs 20 lakh reward for public tips, security forces have yet to make a breakthrough. Mobile data and tourist videos from the day of the attack are being analyzed to trace the terrorists' movements. Authorities vow to continue operations until those responsible are brought to justice.
