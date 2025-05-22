Left Menu

G7 Poised to Stand Firm on Ukraine Support Amidst Russian Tensions

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil expressed optimism about the Group of Seven advanced economies releasing a united communique in support of Ukraine. He emphasized potential further sanctions on Russia if serious negotiations do not commence, while reaffirming ongoing backing for Ukraine amid the conflict initiated by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:04 IST
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated on Thursday that the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies is set to issue a unified communique expressing their support for Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference in Banff, Klingbeil remarked, "We will make it clear and I am very positive that we will also reach a joint communique."

Klingbeil warned that if Russia remains unwilling to engage in meaningful negotiations with Ukraine, additional sanctions would be considered. The finance ministers from the G7 countries and Ukraine concluded that the ongoing conflict is a "brutal war" instigated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating their steadfast support for Ukraine.

While optimistic about the inclusion of firm statements in the communique, Klingbeil deferred the final wording to the Canadian presidency. "Please wait for the exact wording, as I want to leave that to the Canadian presidency this afternoon," he said.

