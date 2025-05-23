Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Arrested Over 2019 Assault Case

Bihar's political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as Mishri Lal Yadav, the BJP MLA from Alinagar, was sent to judicial custody. The Darbhanga district court took this action following Yadav's conviction in a 2019 assault case.

Additional district and sessions judge, Suman Kumar Diwakar, reinforced the court's decision when Yadav appeared alongside his associate. The court had previously sentenced Yadav to three months imprisonment and imposed a Rs 500 fine for assaulting Umesh Mishra in January 2019.

Despite Yadav filing an appeal against the verdict, which was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, the court ordered his immediate custody for 24 hours, leaving Bihar's political sphere abuzz with speculation and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)