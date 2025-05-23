Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Arrested Over 2019 Assault Case
Mishri Lal Yadav, a BJP MLA from Bihar's Darbhanga district, was taken into judicial custody along with an associate in connection with a 2019 assault case. A court sentenced Yadav to three months in jail and a fine. He appealed the verdict, but his custody was ordered during the hearing.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as Mishri Lal Yadav, the BJP MLA from Alinagar, was sent to judicial custody. The Darbhanga district court took this action following Yadav's conviction in a 2019 assault case.
Additional district and sessions judge, Suman Kumar Diwakar, reinforced the court's decision when Yadav appeared alongside his associate. The court had previously sentenced Yadav to three months imprisonment and imposed a Rs 500 fine for assaulting Umesh Mishra in January 2019.
Despite Yadav filing an appeal against the verdict, which was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, the court ordered his immediate custody for 24 hours, leaving Bihar's political sphere abuzz with speculation and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- MLA
- assault case
- Mishri Lal Yadav
- judicial custody
- Darbhanga
- BJP
- verdict
- appeal
- politics
ALSO READ
BJP's N Zangura Takes Helm as LADC Chief Amidst Protests
Karnataka BJP Holds Statewide Prayers Amid Rising Tensions
SC says comments of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tend to scandalise, lower authority of apex court.
Supreme Court Rebukes BJP MP Over Scandalous Remarks
SC, however, junks plea for contempt action against BJP's Nishikant Dubey over remarks against judiciary, CJI.