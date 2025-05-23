Internal Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Leaked Letter Sparks Debate

In an unfolding saga of political intrigue, internal rifts within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have surfaced as a letter penned by MLC K Kavitha to her father and party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was unexpectedly leaked to the public.

Kavitha, who returned from the United States, voiced her concerns over the internal machinations within the party, describing KCR as surrounded by 'devils.' The leaked letter has prompted a heated debate in Telangana's political circles, raising questions about the party's future direction and potential alliances.

Amid concerns about KCR's recent silence on pivotal issues, the letter has shed light on intra-party discontent, with some members perceiving a possible tilt towards BJP. The BRS must rectify 'small defects' to preserve its longevity, Kavitha warned, underscoring KCR's leadership as a necessary alternative.

