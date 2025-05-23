Left Menu

Internal Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Leaked Letter Sparks Debate

Tensions within BRS emerged as MLC K Kavitha's letter to her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was leaked. Kavitha criticizes party conspiracies and KCR's silence on key issues. Speculations of a BJP alliance and concerns about party direction have sparked political discussions in Telangana.

In an unfolding saga of political intrigue, internal rifts within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have surfaced as a letter penned by MLC K Kavitha to her father and party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was unexpectedly leaked to the public.

Kavitha, who returned from the United States, voiced her concerns over the internal machinations within the party, describing KCR as surrounded by 'devils.' The leaked letter has prompted a heated debate in Telangana's political circles, raising questions about the party's future direction and potential alliances.

Amid concerns about KCR's recent silence on pivotal issues, the letter has shed light on intra-party discontent, with some members perceiving a possible tilt towards BJP. The BRS must rectify 'small defects' to preserve its longevity, Kavitha warned, underscoring KCR's leadership as a necessary alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

