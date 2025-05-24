Controversial Remarks by MP Over Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has sparked controversy with his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, attributing the high number of casualties to the tourists' lack of combativeness.

During an event commemorating Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Jangra stated that the women who lost their husbands should have displayed the warrior spirit of 'veerangna.'

He further suggested that if the tourists had undergone the Agniveer training, the fatalities would have been minimized, emphasizing a need for fighting back against terrorism.