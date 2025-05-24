Left Menu

Jaishankar Strengthens Indo-German Ties Amidst Global Challenges

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Berlin, concluding his European tour, to strengthen Indo-German relations. He engaged with the Indian diaspora and emphasized India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, vowing not to succumb to nuclear coercion. Bilateral talks with Pakistan were also reiterated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Berlin, underscored India's strengthening ties with Germany. The minister praised the Indian diaspora's role in enhancing this partnership, encouraging them to promote India's narrative globally.

Jaishankar reinforced India's steadfast position against terrorism, asserting that New Delhi will not yield to nuclear threats. He emphasized that India's approach towards Pakistan remains a bilateral one, urging clarity of this stance.

The trip included discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and members of the Bundestag, highlighting the importance of collaboration amidst global challenges, including recent terrorist attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

