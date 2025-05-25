Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Political Sparks Ignite Over PoK and Recruitment Scandal

During an 'Aakrosh Rally', RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal criticized the government for not taking control of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor. He raised concerns over the 2021 SI recruitment exam paper leak and accused the BJP of failing to fulfill election promises, demanding action and transparency.

Updated: 25-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At a massive 'Aakrosh Rally' in Jaipur, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal lambasted the Indian government's handling of Operation Sindoor, questioning why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir wasn't seized during the military retaliation.

Beniwal criticized Prime Minister Modi's recent rally in Bikaner, alleging that it was poorly attended and filled with government employees, accusing the leadership of eroding public support for the Prime Minister.

Beniwal also spotlighted the paper leak controversy surrounding the 2021 Sub-Inspector Recruitment exam, calling for a cancellation and CBI probe. Despite rising public pressure, Beniwal emphasized that the RLP would maintain peaceful protests until their demands are addressed.

