EU-US Trade Talks Get a 'New Impetus' After Trump's Tariff Reprieve
A weekend call between President Trump and EU's Ursula von der Leyen renewed momentum in trade talks after Trump retracted a proposed 50% tariff on EU imports, setting a new deadline for negotiations by July. This temporary de-escalation caused financial markets to respond positively.
A weekend phone call between President Donald Trump and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has reinvigorated U.S.-EU trade discussions, according to an EU statement released on Monday.
The talks gained traction after Trump backed off from his plans to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the EU, defusing a potential trade clash that was unsettling global financial markets. Trump has set a new deadline for July 9 for negotiations between the U.S. and the EU.
The call, initiated by von der Leyen, has sparked hopes of a possible agreement. However, financial and political analysts remain cautious about long-term outcomes, given the unpredictable nature of U.S. trade policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Iran-U.S. Negotiations on Nuclear Deal Resume
Failed Peace Talks: Revisiting Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
U.S.-China Trade Talks to Continue: Treasury Signals Further Negotiations
EBRD Extends Capital Increase Deadline Amid US Negotiations
Hostage Negotiations Heat Up: Washington's Bold Moves in Middle Eastern Diplomacy