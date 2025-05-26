EU-US Trade Talks Get a 'New Impetus' After Trump's Tariff Reprieve

A weekend phone call between President Donald Trump and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has reinvigorated U.S.-EU trade discussions, according to an EU statement released on Monday.

The talks gained traction after Trump backed off from his plans to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the EU, defusing a potential trade clash that was unsettling global financial markets. Trump has set a new deadline for July 9 for negotiations between the U.S. and the EU.

The call, initiated by von der Leyen, has sparked hopes of a possible agreement. However, financial and political analysts remain cautious about long-term outcomes, given the unpredictable nature of U.S. trade policy.

